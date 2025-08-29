Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (25–29 August)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are simply catching up, here are the key events you need to know.

1. Savannah Region: Five dead, six injured in alleged land dispute shooting

Five men have been reported dead, while six others sustained serious injuries in a shooting incident at Gbiniyiri, a suburb of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba in the Savannah Region.

According to multiple reports, the violence erupted in the early hours of Sunday following a dispute over a parcel of land between rival factions. Joy News reported that the chief of Kalba was among those confirmed dead.

The incident is said to have escalated when the chief of Gbenyiri returned home. In a gesture of courtesy, the chief of Kalba reportedly sent his son to escort the visiting chief. However, one of the rival groups allegedly laid an ambush, leading to the deadly attack.

2. Investigation begins into Z-9 military helicopter crash

The government-established Investigation Board probing the Z-9 military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom has officially begun its work.

In a statement dated Monday, 25 August, and signed by the Acting Minister of Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, it was confirmed that the Board is chaired by the National Security Coordinator. Members include officials from the Ghana Air Force and the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The United States Air Force is providing technical support to the probe through visiting investigators.

3. Galamsey fight: Asiedu Nketia warns against state of emergency

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has strongly rejected calls for a state of emergency to tackle illegal mining, widely known as galamsey.

In an interview with Channel One TV, he cautioned that such a measure could suspend constitutional rights, erode freedoms, and undermine Ghana’s democratic framework. He advised that frustration should not lead to extreme proposals that risk destabilising governance.

4. Bawumia cautions NPP: ‘Our true opponent is out there’

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged party members to avoid internal attacks as they prepare for the 2028 general election.

Speaking in the wake of alleged religious and tribal slurs during the party’s ongoing presidential primaries campaign, Dr Bawumia reminded members that the “true opponent” is the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), not fellow contenders. The NPP presidential primaries are scheduled for 31 January 2026.

5. Ablekuma North by-election violence: Eight convicted and fined

The Accra Circuit Court has sentenced eight men for their involvement in violent disturbances during the parliamentary by-election rerun in Ablekuma North on Friday, 11 July.

Those convicted include a driver, a businessman, a mechanic, a private security officer, and a station manager, among others. Each man has been fined 500 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢6,000, or will face 24 months in prison if they default.

Bonus: Global InfoAnalytics projects NDC win in Akwatia by-election

A fresh survey by Global InfoAnalytics has tipped Bernard Baidoo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the upcoming Akwatia parliamentary by-election.

The poll, conducted between 27 and 28 August with a sample of 2,050 voters, shows Baidoo leading with 53% of voter support against Solomon Asumadi of the NPP, who polled 47%. Analysts suggest that development-focused voters and strong backing from students at senior high and tertiary institutions are driving Baidoo’s lead.