Flopped United’s Onana clashes with fan after Cameroon’s defeat to Cape Verde [Video]

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has once again found himself at the centre of controversy, this time while on international duty with Cameroon.

The 28-year-old was heavily criticised after conceding a costly goal in Cameroon’s 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Onana’s decision-making came under fire in the 53rd minute when Cape Verde striker Rocha Livramento dispossessed a Cameroonian midfielder and drove through the defence.

Left one-on-one with Onana, the goalkeeper opted to stay rooted to his line before diving the wrong way, allowing Livramento’s strike to find the net.

The goal proved decisive, securing Cape Verde a historic first-ever World Cup qualification, while leaving Cameroon’s campaign in jeopardy.

The Indomitable Lions now sit second in their group and may have to go through a playoff to secure a place at the tournament, despite boasting big names like Carlos Baleba and Bryan Mbeumo.

Following the final whistle, tensions escalated off the pitch. Footage circulating online showed an agitated Onana clashing with a fan who had approached him for a selfie.

The altercation grew heated, with the supporter allegedly throwing a water bottle in the goalkeeper’s direction.

This latest incident adds to growing criticism of Onana, who has struggled to replicate his form since joining Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

His tenure at Old Trafford has been marked by high-profile errors, and reports suggest a move to Turkey is imminent, potentially drawing a close to his turbulent spell in Manchester.

For Onana, both club and country now await answers: can he rediscover the form that once made him one of Europe’s top goalkeepers, or will these costly errors continue to define his career?

