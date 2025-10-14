 GPL Week 5 Round-Up: Kotoko, Hearts of Oak held as Vision FC beat Bibiani Gold Stars

Match week five of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season delivered another weekend of thrills, tension, and surprises, with only three teams remaining unbeaten after five rounds of fixtures. Both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak were held to goalless draws, while Vision FC impressed with a dominant home victory over Bibiani Gold Stars.

Kotoko’s Frustration Continues Against Nations FC

Asante Kotoko’s struggles against Nations FC persisted on Saturday as the Porcupine Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw in a rain-affected Ashanti derby at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Heavy rains earlier in the day nearly forced a postponement, but play resumed under difficult pitch conditions that made ball control and fluid passing nearly impossible. Both sides fought hard but failed to find the back of the net in a game that was scrappy and physical from start to finish.

The result extends Kotoko’s winless run against Nations FC to five consecutive matches since the latter joined the Premier League two seasons ago. Nations FC, meanwhile, continue their slow start to the campaign, sitting in the bottom half of the table with five points from five games, having scored just three goals and conceded four.

Hearts of Oak Struggle to Break Down Lions’ Defence

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak were held to another frustrating goalless draw by Heart of Lions in a tactical battle that saw both sides maintain their unbeaten runs.

Despite enjoying 54% possession and recording 10 shots with three on target, Hearts failed to convert their dominance into goals. The Phobians missed the services of goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who was away on international duty with the Black Stars, but the team held firm defensively.

Heart of Lions, disciplined and compact at the back, limited Hearts to half-chances while threatening occasionally on the counterattack. They managed four attempts, none on target, highlighting the evenly matched nature of the contest.

The result leaves both sides unbeaten after five games, with Hearts of Oak continuing to boast one of the strongest defensive records in the league and Heart of Lions proving difficult to beat.

Vision FC Dominate as Gold Stars Crumble in Accra

At the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, Vision FC delivered a commanding second-half performance to secure a 3-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars, making it back-to-back wins for the home side.

The game started with Gold Stars creating early chances but failing to capitalise. After a goalless first half, Vision took control through a brace from Abdul Naseru Sumaila, who struck in the 55th and 84th minutes. Substitute Sherif Mohammed Iddrisu added a third in stoppage time to seal an emphatic win.

The result lifts Vision FC to fifth place in the standings with eight points from five matches. Meanwhile, Gold Stars have now suffered consecutive defeats and sit 10th with six points, desperate to bounce back when they host Heart of Lions in their next fixture. Vision FC will travel to Bechem United for their next challenge.

Other GPL Week 5 Results

Medeama 2–1 Dreams FC

Aduana Stars 2–1 Bechem United

Hohoe United 2–0 All Blacks

Karela United 1–1 Berekum Chelsea

Samartex 2–1 Eleven Wonders

Young Apostles 2–1 Basake Holy Stars

With just five weeks gone, the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. Defences remain tight, attacks are yet to fully ignite, and every point counts as clubs jostle for early-season momentum.

GPL Table after match week 5