Samuel Boadu eyes domestic double with Berekum Chelsea this season

Berekum Chelsea head coach Samuel Boadu has outlined his ambitions for the 2025/26 campaign, boldly declaring his intent to win both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

The former Hearts of Oak boss will lead Chelsea into a tough opening fixture against Asante Kotoko, a side with whom they have shared fierce battles over the years.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Boadu admitted it will not be an easy start but insisted his team is well-prepared. A confident Boadu said:

We know it will be a difficult game. Anytime we host Kotoko here, it turns out to be tough, but we are ready for them.

Samuel Boadu

While acknowledging the competitiveness of the league, Boadu made clear that his targets go beyond just a strong start. His minimum aim is a top-six finish, but his bigger ambition is to bring silverware to the club. He explained:

My target this season is to win both the GPL title and the FA Cup. However, at the very least, we want to finish within the top six.

Samuel Boadu's main target is the FA Cup

The coach highlighted the importance of the FA Cup, a trophy Berekum Chelsea have never lifted despite their past league triumphs. Winning it, he believes, would mark an important milestone in the club’s history. Boadu stressed:

I seriously need the FA Cup because Chelsea have won the league before, but the FA Cup is still missing. It’s something I want us to achieve this season.

Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea, league champions in 2011, have shown signs of resurgence in recent seasons, and Boadu is optimistic his squad has the quality to compete on all fronts.

Their clash with Kotoko promises to be a thrilling matchday one encounter this Sunday in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.