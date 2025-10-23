WAFCON 2026 Qualifiers: Black Queens edge out Egypt in first-leg showdown

Black Queens of Ghana are on the brink of WAFCON 2026 qualification after a dominant 3-0 victory against Egypt in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at Ismailia Stadium on Thursday.

The result gives Ghana great momentum ahead of the return leg on Tuesday, October 28, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Egypt started brightly, pressing high and creating early opportunities, but Ghana’s goalkeeper, Cynthia Konlan, was resolute, keeping the Cleopatras at bay.

The Black Queens gradually asserted control, with midfielders Jennifer Cudjoe and Grace Asantewaa orchestrating play, dictating tempo, and stabilising the game.

Ghana broke the deadlock just before halftime. Cudjoe’s precise, incisive pass cut through Egypt’s defence, allowing Doris Boaduwaa to finish clinically and give Ghana a 1-0 lead.

The second half saw the Black Queens consolidate their dominance. A red card for an Egyptian player following a reckless challenge on Asantewaa provided Ghana with a numerical advantage, which they exploited to full effect.

Josephine Bonsu’s free kick rattled the post, signalling Ghana’s attacking intent, before substitute Mary Amponsah doubled the lead with a composed near-post finish after Princess Marfo’s header was initially saved.

Grace Asantewaa capped the performance with a late strike, firmly putting the tie beyond Egypt’s reach.

Under Kim Lars Bjorkegren, the team showcased a combination of composure, tactical discipline, and attacking creativity.

Goals from Boaduwaa, Amponsah, and Asantewaa highlighted the squad’s efficiency in front of goal.

With this decisive result, the Black Queens are firmly on course to qualify for WAFCON 2026, continuing their evolution into one of Africa’s most competitive women’s teams and reinforcing their status as a rising force on the continental stage.