'We are here to win' - Mali coach fires warning ahead of Black Stars clash

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has sent a strong message to the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday night.

The Eagles will face Ghana in a decisive Matchday 8 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, where both teams will be fighting for vital points in Group I.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Saintfiet made his intentions clear.

He declared confidently.

Ghana is a top team in Africa. They are number one in our group, four points ahead of us, so it will be a tough match. But we are here to write history. We want to win here—it is clear

The Belgian coach also appeared to take a swipe at Black Stars manager Otto Addo, who had previously criticised the poor pitch conditions in Chad after Ghana’s recent draw.

Saintfiet added.

I am not the kind of coach who talks about pitches and circumstances. The pitch is for both teams, the same level… Pitches have no influence; we have no influence on pitches. We play tomorrow on any pitch, and we will play a good game with our potential

Mali heads into the fixture with 12 points, sitting just behind Ghana, who top the group with 16 points after seven games. A victory for the Eagles in Accra would move them to 15 points, narrowing the gap to just one.