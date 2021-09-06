All SIM cards which are not re-registered by March 31 2022 will be blocked - Ursula warns

She urged Ghanaians to all re-register their SIM cards to avoid the unpleasant experience of having their SIMs blocked.

The exercise will allow the country to monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities, as well as rid the country’s cyberspace of fraud.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia recently revealed that all Ghanaians with SIM cards must re-register using the National Identification card also known as Ghana card.

He made the pronouncement at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra.

The Vice President opined that any individual who fails to take part in the exercise risks losing his or her SIM card.

“We all have to do that otherwise we’ll lose that SIM card. That will really give us a real identity for all MoMo transactions. For example, it takes away fraud that is taking place like SIM box and through MoMo,” he added.

But the Minority Leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, says undertaking a SIM re-registration exercise will not solve the issue of Mobile Money fraud as expected by Dr. Bawumia.