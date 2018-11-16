Pulse.com.gh logo
Sister Deborah guest lectures UG PhD Science students

She lectured PhD students of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences on the use of Social Media for Communicating Science.

Sister Derby's 'Kakarika Love' goes viral. play

Sister Derby's 'Kakarika Love' goes viral.

When most people suffer heartbreaks they put their lives on hold, isolate themselves and cry for as long as they can.

But Ghanaian musician Sister Derby is not holding her pity party for long that is if there is any at all.

play

 

Today (November 16, 2018) she was a guest lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon.

READ ALSO: How Sister Derby’s heartbreak got her the biggest song since 'Uncle Obama'

play

 

play

 

Her RefuseReuseRecycle video was also used as a learning material during the lecture.

READ ALSO: Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal

Sister Derby also picked some participants of her popular Kakalika challenge for the first week.

play

 

She is a genius when it comes to using social media to achieve strategic publicity goals and the success of the Kakalika Challenge is just one of many cases in point.

play

 

 The #kakalika Challenge and Kakalika Love song by Sister Derby have murky pasts as these were birthed from a heartbreak. After her ex, Medikal decided to publicly announce their breakup with a song featuring his new babe. But the highlight of the whole saga is the 1,000 cash prize to be won weekly until Christmas for the most creative video.

We’ll enact a law to ensure future governments cannot review Free SHS – Nana Addo
Gov’t to build more classrooms, dormitories from $1.5b Getfund facility – Akufo-Addo
UDS Wa, Navrongo campuses to be autonomous universities- Akufo-Addo
Central University reportedly on the verge of collapse
