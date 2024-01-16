From poultry farming to scraps: Cheddar’s stories about on how he made his money

The New Force leader, also known as Freedom Jacob Ceaser, has since been on a media tour, sharing his plans for Ghana while further allowing Ghanaians to get to know him better.

Accordingly, in a new interview with Bernard Avle, he revealed that he made his first £1 million at the age of 21. The revelation comes as a shock to many; however, to us at pulse.com.gh, this is not the first time Nana Kwame Bediako has shared details about how he became wealthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this note, here are 5 interesting ways Nana Kwame Bediako made his money according to stories told by himself.

1.Poultry farming in Ghana

In a conversation with YouTube Vlogger Vanessa Kanbi, the business mogul revealed that his passion for animals catalyzed his venture into animal farming and that led him to become a succesfull poultry farmer at age 8.

“When I was young, I managed to buy two animals and turned that into 200 and something and that was a hen and cock. I was just about 8 years and that was my passion and fantasy to be able to have chickens all over the place,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

2.Boutique in car booth UK

The 42-year-old on several occasions has revealed that he relocated to the UK. Once telling his story on how he survived in the UK, he revealed he was into trading. According to Cheddar, he was running a boutique with the trunk of his car.

"I was living in England and I was sent there to go to college and I was selling fake Versace and YSL shirts in the back of my 205 GTI which I bought for 499 pounds," he told YouTuber Samuel Leeds.

Freedom Jacob Ceaser, wife and children Pulse Ghana

He continued that "my capital when I was going to London was 6000 dollars. My mum, my brothers and everybody gave me 130 pounds which they thought it was big money for me but I was laughing in my head...It was in 1994, I remember very well and I bought a Panasonic chip phone and so I was like the new kid on the block. Then I met Johnny Prescott, he was selling the jeans and the shirts".

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just wanted to buy one pair of jeans and one pair of shit but when I saw the prices, 30 and 20 pounds, I offered him 20 pounds and 15 for the shirt and I put it at the back of my boot and I was selling it for 50 and 40. So I started making money from the boot but I fell into the streets because I already understood what business was. " Cheddar disclosed.

Pulse Ghana

3. Stealing steel in UK

On further getting real on how he struggled to make money, the Presidential hopeful said his hands got dirty at some point because he was on the street.

"In fact my biggest opportunity came from a guy who clamped my car, he was a security guy in my school and I paid him 45 pounds to release the clamp then he did it again for the second time then I said, hey Mark, I am going to show you that I am bad guy," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recounting the story, he continued that " I deflated my tyre, took the clamp, took the clamp, put it in the car saying that you will come and look for me this time so I took the clamp away. My best friend at that time was called Petersmith and Pertersmith was a blacksmith so I went to Petersmith and I said Peter, guess what I did today, he said what, I said I stole a clamp ... so he looked at it, weighed it and said I will give you 65 quid".

Cheddar shows off gold plated iPhone Pulse Ghana

He continued "so that was the beginning of my new business. Now I was getting clamps and selling them. So this is what got me into steel, the guy got so much steel that one day he said 'I don't want to sell these things anymore, this is the guy that buys from me, it's scrap yard' I went to the guy and he told me., 'it's not clamps' it's steel, any scrap that is metal I buy".

4. Scrap dealer in the UK

“The first money I made in England altogether was a million pounds and I was 21. I was working for myself, my company was GT, Global Telecommunications and Utilities, I was selling scrap. I had my own office and I had two employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started investments at a very young age and what happens when you make investments is that the money goes away and it feels like you are broke again so it makes you hungry.”

5.Real Estate Ghana