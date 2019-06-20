The 42-year-old Okay FM presenter, born, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, had his first Radio gig in 1997 and he remained a media personality since, who is now venturing into the hospitality and tourism sector, where he is equally making a name for himself.

In a letter sent from the London Graduate School and Commonwealth University (London Office) to Abeiku Santana, he has been invited to be the Distinguished Delegate of Honour, at a workshop, where he will also be presented with an Honourary Doctorate Degree.

The grateful radio presenter, posted a screenshot of the letter on social media, to share his good news with his followers on social media. “‪When treasured moments are identified. The instants of recognition may kindle enthralling emotion and fulfilling inspiration. Those journey of love. London Graduate School” he wrote.

Abeiku Santana recently received some heat after he was sternly criticized for saying that, he hatched the story of Victoria Lebene and Kofi Adjorlolo dating, so as to propel the budding actress, who just got married, to fame.

Nevertheless, his career in the media is still growing and that will soon see him receive his second Honourary Doctorate Degree, from a London University.