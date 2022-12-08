Afia Schwarzenegger likely to spend Christmas in prison - Maurice Ampaw

Commenting on this, Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, who doubles as Chairman Wontumi's Lawyer in the case, is sending message to the convicted social media comentator.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking during a live broadcast on Wontumi TV, Maurice Ampaw has entreated Afia Schwarzenegger to come out of her hiding place and serve her jail term.

“You people should tell Afia Schwarzengger the contempt she has been sentenced to, she should come and serve the jail term because if they catch her, the court may even sentence her for a bench warrant and she will spend Christmas in prison,” he said.

“If you don't take care, Afia, you will spend Christmas in prison. If you are watching me. Take the whips from the cane faster, it's just ten days,Go and come back. Also, if you go and come back and speak anyhow, I will take you to court again. That's me,” he added.

Afia Schwarzenegger' sentencing stems from claims by her that that she had an affair with the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, an allegation he categorically denied.

Chairman Wontumi proceeded to sue for defamation as he dragged Afia Schwarzenegger to court.

Speaking on UTV, Afia is said to have described the court suit as useless and insisted that she had had sex with the applicant throughout their 16-month amorous relationship. She also used unprintable words on the applicant (Chairman Wontumi) on the same show.

The other respondents, Kwame A-Plus and Mr Logic, have been fined 5,000 penalty units (60,000 Cedis) as contemnors who participated in the discussion when they were aware that the matter was subjudicae(pending before the court) and made comments bordering on the substance of the case before the court.

Their conduct was found to be prejudicial to the suit before the court and calculated to bring the administration of Justice into disrepute.