Afia Schwarzenegger who is a mother of twin boys was born on 14th February 1982, so she marked her 39th birthday today and she did it in a grand style to celebrate her special birthday.

The controversial comedian actress has dedicated the day to herself by giving her followers a special treat on her social media handles especially Instagram for hours by sharing stunning photos.

The actress gracefully poses in different classy outfits. In one of the birthday snaps, the entertainer dons a beautiful African print flowing to the ground, expressing gratitude to God for the unexpected grace of long life in her caption.

''Dear God, the daughter of Kwadwo Agyei and Yaa Achiaa that spent her 1st 2 years in the hospital...the daughter of Mr Agyei that was presumed to be a sickler, the daughter of Yaa Achiaa that spent her last kobo on medicines is 39 years today. Dear God, the girl that was meant to live for only 5 -13 years is 39 years today ... (butterflies in my belly).

Dear God, the stubborn child of Kwadwo Agyei and Yaa Achiaa that was marked for failure is 39 years with 3 children, a very successful comedienne, Ambassador of orphans and businesswoman. Dear God, "OBINASOM".

Thank you God. I am a walking miracle n a testament that God is real. Obinasom,'' she captioned the photo.