Afia Schwarzenegger sues Chairman Wontumi and Maurice Ampaw for GH¢8m

Earlier, Chairman Wontumi sued Afia Schwarzenegger for GH¢2 million for defaming him.

The suit is coming after Afia Schwarzenegger alleged in a video made public that she has had sexual relations with Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi's lawyer, Maurice Ampaw had come out to deny Afia’s claims and asked her to desist.

Afia got angered by the message and went on social media to rain curses on Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi and he since, through his Lawyers, sued the mother of three for defamation.

In the writ addressed to Afia, Chairman Wontumi is asking for "damages of two million Ghana cedis (GH¢2,000,000.00) for defaming the Plaintiff. Cost including legal fees."

But Afia speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, July 9, 2022, said she has named Maurice Ampaw, as a respondent in two separate defamation suits.

"My lawyers have received their writ and we have entered an appearance. Also, we have filed a GH¢4 million suit at the Accra High Court. Eventually, we will serve them. I have sued Wontumi TV for GH¢4 million and sued Maurice Ampaw for GH¢4 million," she said.

According to her, she has been defamed by Maurice Ampaw and she has therefore sued him together with Wontumi TV which provided him the platform to denigrate her.