Added to the lawsuit is lawyer Maurice Ampaw. Afia counter-sued the two for GH¢8 million.
Afia Schwarzenegger sues Chairman Wontumi and Maurice Ampaw for GH¢8m
Radio and TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger has sued the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.
Earlier, Chairman Wontumi sued Afia Schwarzenegger for GH¢2 million for defaming him.
The suit is coming after Afia Schwarzenegger alleged in a video made public that she has had sexual relations with Chairman Wontumi.
Chairman Wontumi's lawyer, Maurice Ampaw had come out to deny Afia’s claims and asked her to desist.
Afia got angered by the message and went on social media to rain curses on Chairman Wontumi.
Chairman Wontumi and he since, through his Lawyers, sued the mother of three for defamation.
In the writ addressed to Afia, Chairman Wontumi is asking for "damages of two million Ghana cedis (GH¢2,000,000.00) for defaming the Plaintiff. Cost including legal fees."
But Afia speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, July 9, 2022, said she has named Maurice Ampaw, as a respondent in two separate defamation suits.
"My lawyers have received their writ and we have entered an appearance. Also, we have filed a GH¢4 million suit at the Accra High Court. Eventually, we will serve them. I have sued Wontumi TV for GH¢4 million and sued Maurice Ampaw for GH¢4 million," she said.
According to her, she has been defamed by Maurice Ampaw and she has therefore sued him together with Wontumi TV which provided him the platform to denigrate her.
"Maurice Ampaw says he has evidence that John Mahama has bought a house for me, he said Wontumi told him that I had sex with a dog and that I have various boyfriends I travel around with among other despicable things. So he will prove that in court. Wontumi TV also gave them the platform to publish falsehoods against me. They have sued for GHC2 million, I and my lawyers have also sued for GHC8 million. Let’s test the laws because for me, I believe in the judicial system and so we will meet in court," she added.
