I'll release names of small girls you have slept with – Afia Schwarzenegger to Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs incurred the wrath of Afia Schwarzenegger after he objected to charges made by the latter that the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was instrumental in the preparation of the final rites for her late father.

Afia laid her father to rest last weekend at a star-studded ceremony.

Thanking those who supported her with the funeral, she mentioned Ghana's Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, to thank her for a GH¢50,000 cash gift.

She stated that "the money went into importing a coffin for her father's burial. “A good mother who provides for her children. What would I have done without you? Without you, I don’t even know how my father’s coffin would’ve been flown into the country."

She continued that "I'm on my knees and I want to thank you. Thank you, my mother. God bless you…you gave me GH¢50,000 cedis and asked me to inform you about any extra cost…which extra cost after the huge sum you gave me? People said God will bless me for giving my father a befitting burial. I divide such blessings into two and give you half of it."

Pulse Ghana

But Afia Schwarzenegger did not take the comment made by Allotey Jacobs lightly.

She offered him a 48-hour ultimatum to apologise to his wife or face the consequences of the names she is about to reveal.

She said: "I heard this man insulting me after squandering NDC money, your opportunistic stomach took you to NPP to beg.

"I will give you 48 hrs to do the needful. Or you better apologise to your wife…the young girls have given me the list."

"If you think you can bring your foolishness to me, then you have another thing koraaa…," she wrote on her Instagram page.