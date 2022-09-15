Amy Newman; Gospel singer reveals how she met her husband in the nightclub

“Dancing is part of my talent. My husband spotted me at the club. He saw me there but didn’t approach me. A week later, he came to my house with his friend. So, basically, that is where it started," Amy Newman revealed.

In an interview on TV XYZ, the Gospel Minister who has been married to Rev. Kwesi Newman for over 40 years now, detailed that her husband who was in love with her told her directly he wanted to marry her and didn’t beat about the bush.

“He told me straight that he wanted to marry me," she said and added that eventually got married to him when she was 18 years old. Celebrating her husband on his birthday last year, she said "My love for you grows and grows forever. Even after 40 years of marriage, I am always discovering new reasons to love you. You’re an amazing husband and I feel so lucky. Have a great birthday, dear. Happy Birthday Daddy".