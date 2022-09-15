RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amy Newman; Gospel singer reveals how she met her husband in the nightclub

Selorm Tali

Legendary Ghanaian Gospel musician Amy Newman has revealed that she found the love of her life in the nightclub.

Amy Newman and husband
Amy Newman and husband

According to the 'Ehuntahun Nyame' singer, she loved dancing back in the days when she was growing up, hence, she was always frequenting the club to have fun. She adds that her brother owned a nightclub somewhere in Takoradi and she was always there.

Read Also

Dancing is part of my talent. My husband spotted me at the club. He saw me there but didn’t approach me. A week later, he came to my house with his friend. So, basically, that is where it started," Amy Newman revealed.

In an interview on TV XYZ, the Gospel Minister who has been married to Rev. Kwesi Newman for over 40 years now, detailed that her husband who was in love with her told her directly he wanted to marry her and didn’t beat about the bush.

He told me straight that he wanted to marry me," she said and added that eventually got married to him when she was 18 years old. Celebrating her husband on his birthday last year, she said "My love for you grows and grows forever. Even after 40 years of marriage, I am always discovering new reasons to love you. You’re an amazing husband and I feel so lucky. Have a great birthday, dear. Happy Birthday Daddy".

In another post, she said "words to describe my husband. Wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredible…I could go on forever. Wishing you a blessed birthday".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Prez. John Mahama has paid a visit to veteran actress Grace Nortey

Ex-President John Mahama visits veteran actress Grace Nortey (PHOTOS)

Baba Spirit

Comedian Baba Spirit confirmed dead

American rapper PnB Rock

U.S rapper shot dead after girlfriend posted their location on Instagram, Nicky Minaj reacts

Nana Tonardo and Afia Schwarzenegger

'Tell Ghanaians about our threesomes' - Nana Tonardo dares Afia Schwarzenegger (WATCH)