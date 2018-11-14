news

Popular Kumawood actor Apostle John Prah has condemned controversial actress Nayas for spreading falsehood about him.

Nayas recently shared photos perceived to be her ‘wedding’ with Apostle Prah.

She shared the photos on her Instagram page with a cryptic message which reads: “What God has put together let no man put asunder!! In his time he makes all things beautiful.”

Reacting to this, displeased Apostle Prah condemned Nayas for spreading falsehood and ordered her to take down the photos from her social media platforms.

“Nayas is spreading my set photos with her on social media claiming we are married. She is not my wife,” Prah said and warned, “be careful, Nayas.”

He added that he has met Nayas on only two occasions – both on movie sets. He also said he warned Nayas not to share the photos on social media.

“Initially, I thought those images were meant for hype but I realised she intentionally did that.”

“Take down all my photos from your social media platforms,” Apostle Prah warned.

Watch the full video below.