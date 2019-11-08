According to Clottey, he was once served plantain chips and Pepsi as payment for his energetic performance at a church service.

In an interview on Christian Entertainment Review Show, the singer admitted that for many years in his music ministry, most church leaders and event organizers took advantage of him. “I’ve been to a programme where the team and I were served Plantain chips and Pepsi. At least replace the plantain chips with a meat pie.” Clottey told, Nii Noi, host the host of the show.

In a report by kasapafmonline.com, Carl also recounted another unpleasant experience at an event where he was not served even water to drink after his energetic performance.

“It has never been easy in my music ministry because some people will invite you to perform and will not even give you water,” Carl Clottey sadly disclosed. Clottey indicated that for the reason of the unfair treatment meted out to him, he formed a management team to take care of his day to day activities.