Baba Sadiq Abdulai steps down as CEO of 3Music Networks

In the post he made on to announce his resignation, Baba Saqid recounted how the journey started before they got where there are today.

His full post reads…

"Today is officially my last working day as the CEO/MD of 3Media Networks (3Music TV) an organisation I founded in 2017 and had the rare privilege to lead for 5 years.

Between 2017 and now, we have achieved what many will call impossible. From the initial daily hourly television programming we started with and five successful executions of the annual 3Music Awards, I am super proud of what we have built – a multimedia brand known massively across the country and the continent.

Over the past 5 years, I am glad to say that 3Music hasn’t only become known massively for our COOL factor drawing on our innovative, stylish, aspirational, colourful and refreshing outlook but also, we have been acknowledged variously for our visionary and progressive activities all meant to positively enable and project Ghana’s creative industry.

In all of my nearly 17 years professional life in the Ghanaian and African media and entertainment industry, I have always lived by the creed that my work and life should ultimately benefit my industry, community and country and if later on in my life I am called upon by my people and country to serve in whatever capacity, I will not turn my back on them. I believe the time has come for me to extend my quest for excellence and remarkable experience in the media industry to other sectors of society.

I’m super grateful to the Board of 3 Media Networks Limited and the young, vibrant and enthusiastic young people I worked with. Together, we laid the foundation for greatness and the past 5 years will always be remembered with fondness. 3Music is the future. This is the culture. I leave with the confidence that, the path for greatness is already underway at 3 Media Networks Limited.

Super grateful as well to my wife and family, industry colleagues, partners, friends, members of the 3Music Awards board and well-wishers for supporting the dream. Will count on your continuous support on my next journey".