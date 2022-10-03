Baba Sadiq exposes Hopeson Adorye over Nana Addo booing at Global Citizen Festival (WATCH)

The President was there to speak on Poverty and what the government was doing to eradicate same while championing and upholding national unity. However, his presence on the stage was marred by booing as captured in the video below.

The incident has since sparked across the Ghanaian media space with, Hopeson Adorye, a leading NPP member claiming it was orchestrated by the NDC through Sadiq Abdulai Abu.

According to the leading NPP member, Sadiq used his influence as an industry person to orchestrate the move BUT he has been exposed as Sadiq outlined the security protocols around the show which makes it impossible for anyone to organise such activities.

After Mr Adorye's comment on UTV's United Showbiz show, Sadiq said "you see the life of a liar. He doesn’t even understand that you cannot actually buy tickets (Global Citizen Festival). The way the event was structured, you cannot go online and buy 75 tickets. Everybody that attended the event, they’ve got the data of it. And that’s why I say he cannot actually prove it. I can give him 10 years, but he cannot prove it".

He continued: “His people in the government are telling me to forget about this guy. This guy is not well. Even his people are saying, ‘Ah, this Hopeson guy does he know you very well? Does he know the extent you go for the industry? The investment you’ve put in the industry? Look at the things we’ve built. Young person at 37, you look at me and decide to spread hearsay.

“My advice to him is that at your level and age, don’t go on such paths where young people may have to disrespect you this way. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah came to meet you at the party. Sammy Awuku came to meet you. Samuel Jinapor came to mee you. Why is it that when it has to be a dirty job, he’s the one and not them?”