This comparison between Beyonce and Rihanna dates back to years and once a while it pops up out of the blue and that has happened once again as fans of the music icons have been caught in a hot social media debate about their favourites.

From checks, by pulse.com.gh the online discussion about the 38-year-old “Run The World” singer and the 32-year-old “Umbrella” singer, has seen their names trending on Ghana twitter and in Nigerian as well.

The comparison has tweeps measure the two successful acts by their hit songs, records, awards, personal life, wealth and achievements. See what some of the fans have been saying in the tweets below and share your thoughts with us as well.