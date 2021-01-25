Speaking on Okay FM, he said the Gospel Singer has no spirit to claim that she is a prophetess to have ambushed Joyce Blessing with a prophecy. "Cecilia Marfor has no spirit, she is empty, I will challenge this woman anywhere in the rank of any spiritual level," he said.

According to the Ghanaian counsellor, he has noticed it a long time ago that Cecilia Marfor is going through mental disorder. "She's not a prophet, she is a gimmick displayer, I've said it here before but didn't believe me, I said she is going through mental disorder," he told, Halifax Ansah Addo, the host of the show.

Counsellor Lutterodt was speaking to the recent incident in Kumasi where Cecilia Marfo rushed to the stage and snatched the microphone from Joyce Blessing whilst she was performing and told her to go back to her husband under the guise of delivering a prophecy.

The video of the incident above has since gone viral over the weekend with a myriad of reactions but Mr George Lutterodt blames it on depression. "I explained that under the classical condition in psychology, there are signs of people that you could diagnose that they going through a particular form of mental disorder which I said is depression," he said.

According to him, it is the same way he diagnosed Funny Face of going through depression but he was doubted until the actor later confirmed that he went for a psychological evaluation because he was depressed.

"When people are showing signs of mental disorder, we refuse to see it. for Cecilia Marfo, I've said her own before and the family and the people around her are confirming what I am saying but there's nobody to hold the bull by the horn," he said.

