The “Ayoo” hitmaker who has millions of die-hard fans in Ghana, on Thursday, March 19, distributed 1,000 hand sanitizers to his fans to keep them safe.

According to him, the fans brought him to his current status so he did this benevolence to recompensate them. He said this is the first batch – meaning more will soon be distributed.

“Thank God. First 1000 hand sanitizers out. So far as I know, these fans made me get here and in times like this I have to be there for them too!!!” he tweeted.

He has also said he will organise a live online concert for his fans to entertain them while they self-quarantine.

He made the announcement through social media, adding that the concert will be streamed through his YouTube channel.

“Am not asking anyone to come to any venue for a show but sit at the comfort of your homes whilst you watch me on any gadget on YouTube just to strengthen ourselves in this serious times .. No gate fee

Venue : My poolside with my Band

No fan ,No crowd !!!!”

He added: “FAITH CONCERT. A concert to my fans around the globe Live on YOUTUBE to KEEP THE FAITH in these challenging times as humanity is faced with its extinction.”