The Ghanaian actor who shockingly announced the passing of his wife yesterday has shared a video of some of their sweet moments, to pay tribute to her. He captioned the video "IM SAD BUT GOD KNOWS BEST. May your soul Rest In Peace Habibi".

Eddie and Vida tied the knot in 2018 at a private ceremony. The two minutes video show moments the couple travelled abroad for a lovers vacation and it comes with an acoustic version of KiDi's 'Say You Love Me' song.

The post has already gathered more than 15k views after 4 hours and about 400 comments from colleagues, family and friends of the actor who are mourning with him.

The actor who doubles as a film director announced the passing of his wife on Monday, 25th January 2021. Breaking the news on social media, he wrote, "I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to feel. I’m just in constant pain. Rest well my Habibi. God Knows Best. I pray for strength!".

Eddie Nartey and now late wife Vida Danso

The cause and other details surrounding Vida's death has not yet been communicated. However, the heartbreaking news has since been attracting words of condolences from colleague actors and fans of the actor.