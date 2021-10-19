'Foolish Shatta Wale cracked an expensive joke, the IGP will not laugh' - Samini chides Shatta Wale

He claims the shooting incident was all an expensive joke which the current IGP, George Akuffo Dampare was not having it at all. The IGP has already initiated an investigation into the matter.

In a tweet, Samini alleges that, with the matters getting intense, ‘gangster’ Shatta Wale is currently on the run and nowhere to be found in Accra.

“Chairman @shattawalegh go crack an expensive joke but the current #igp is not laffin ... now the matter chop hot and gangsters are on the run Accra is #burning. ok I stop I stop Bandana ne gyimiiii di3 ooooo d333bida smh,” he tweeted Tuesday morning.

Shatta Wale was reportedly shot yesterday, October 18, 2021, by unknown gunmen at East Legon in Accra. A message by his personal assistant Nana Dope confirmed that he was receiving treatment at an undisclosed health facility.

Prior to the shooting incident, a Ghanaian Prophet named Stephen Akwasi, prophecies that Shatta wale was going to be shot on October 18, 2021.

It turns out that Shatta Wale staged his shooting incident using the mobile phones of Nana Dope and Deportee to announce his death to confirm the prophecy.

Upon the Ghana Police Service commencing investigations into the alleged shooting incident, Shatta Wale has spoken from his hideout.

He claims his life is threatened and emotionally traumatized over the incessant threats on his life by false prophets in the country.

Shatta Wale expressed his disappointment in the Police for failing to take action against the prophets who threatened his life.