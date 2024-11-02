Ghanaians outraged as American video vixen, Rubi Rose's 'tours' the Jubilee House

During her stay, Rose was granted access to the Jubilee House, where she met with Nadia Adongo Musah, Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, and was given a tour of the premises.

Photos of Rose’s visit to the Jubilee House circulated on social media, prompting discontent among Ghanaians, who questioned why someone with her background was allowed into the presidential residence.

The Jubilee House, also known as Flagstaff House, holds significant historical and symbolic value as the seat of Ghana’s presidency.

Social media users voiced their frustration, with @fanti_boy asking, “Is this really Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana?” and @_blacksnow09 commenting, “Foreigners have more access to the presidential residence than citizens.” @CopsonClaude remarked, “The Jubilee House is now Oasis Lounge.” Similarly, @PositiveAt59011 questioned, “Please, is the place a hotel where Americans do lodge in?” and @DanQuaye22 added, “They told the citizens Flagstaff House is a security zone, but see who has easy access.”

Meek Mill visit the Jubilee House

This incident brings to mind a similar occurrence in January 2023, when American rapper Meek Mill visited Ghana for the first time and took the opportunity to film a music video at the Jubilee House.

