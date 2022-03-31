The younger twin of the famed music group, PSquare, was reacting to the inability of Nigeria to beat Ghana to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana's system works better than Nigeria that is why we go there for holidays - RudeBoy of PSquare
Nigerian singer, RudeBoy, says he is proud of how Ghanas infrastructure, education and security issues are well sorted compared to his home country.
“Yes, we lost to Ghana yesterday but I’m proud of Ghana because Nigerians go to Ghana for holidays ….. they have good power electricity, good roads, security, good university that 40% of Nigerians occupy but these ones here are busy inflating pains on their own,” RudeBoy posted on his Insta story.
Last Tuesday evening, the Black Stars of Ghana sealed a spot in the FIFA World Cup. The game ended in one all draw. However, Ghana qualified based on the away goal rule.
Before the highly-anticipated game was played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, reports suggested that gunmen suspected to be bandits had attacked a train station along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.
Unconfirmed reports indicated that terrorists had planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on the rail tracks, forcing a train heading to Abuja from Kaduna to halt.
The news of the incident, coupled with the Super Eagle’s loss, erupted reactions on social media as Nigerians bewailed the state their country is in.
