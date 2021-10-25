In an interview on 'Obranewoaa' show on GHOne TV, monitored by Pulse.com.gh, the celebrated actress made it emphatic that no sound woman above the age of 40 is happy to be childless.

"Societal pressures sometimes prevent many women who are childless to voice out and get helped," she said.

The 44-year-old urged Ghanaians to stop inundating barren women with questions about when they will give birth. People like that are those who need words of encouragement the most, according to her.

She confided in the hostess about the number of times she had to wash her womb just to conceive.

She added that pressure from society forced her to undergo various treatments in an attempt to save her marriage by giving birth.

“I have washed my womb six times. I went as far as Koforidua and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. I also did some at Medifem because I wanted a baby,” she said.