A few days ago, Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed that the actress was diagnosed with psychosis, a severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.
I am not crazy, I need new Range; Moesha Boduong says as she finally returns home (VIDEO)
Moesha Boduong has finally returned home after her infamous repentance and reports of mental illness.
According to Afia, the likes of Sandra Ankobiah and Nana Akua Addo all came in to help as she offered $10,000 upon request from Doctors as the bill to treat Moesha. She added that the actress was later sent to Sunyani to live with a prophetess.
However, according to Moesha, she is not crazy. She said this in a new video posted to her Snapchat today as she announces that she is back home. " I am just a new person and you guys are going to love the new me," said.
In the video, she continues that "everyone is going to visit me at the house because I am going back to my house." Speaking about the controversies she sparked with prophetic comments on social media, she emphasized that she is not crazy.
"So guys I am going to be saying a lot lately because so many people are calling my family and everyone thinks I am crazy, I am not crazy," Moesha said.
In another snap posted, she said: "it feels so good to be back on social media and I can't wait to tell the whole world about whatever happened to me and I pray God gives me strength to overcome all the temptations".
Moesha later requested new cars in another of her snapchat posts. "May God bless me so that I can change my car because I am really tired of driving this car. I need a new Lexus Jeep so help me God. God I need a new Range Rover".
Hear more from her in the video below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh