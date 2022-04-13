I am not crazy, I need new Range; Moesha Boduong says as she finally returns home (VIDEO)

According to Afia, the likes of Sandra Ankobiah and Nana Akua Addo all came in to help as she offered $10,000 upon request from Doctors as the bill to treat Moesha. She added that the actress was later sent to Sunyani to live with a prophetess.

However, according to Moesha, she is not crazy. She said this in a new video posted to her Snapchat today as she announces that she is back home. " I am just a new person and you guys are going to love the new me," said.

In the video, she continues that "everyone is going to visit me at the house because I am going back to my house." Speaking about the controversies she sparked with prophetic comments on social media, she emphasized that she is not crazy.

"So guys I am going to be saying a lot lately because so many people are calling my family and everyone thinks I am crazy, I am not crazy," Moesha said.

In another snap posted, she said: "it feels so good to be back on social media and I can't wait to tell the whole world about whatever happened to me and I pray God gives me strength to overcome all the temptations".

Moesha later requested new cars in another of her snapchat posts. "May God bless me so that I can change my car because I am really tired of driving this car. I need a new Lexus Jeep so help me God. God I need a new Range Rover".