I cried when I was booed off stage at KNUST – Gyakie recounts

“My worst moment was the first time I performed on campus, KNUST; I had just dropped my first song, ‘Love is pretty’. It was Republic Hall Week, one of the biggest hall-week celebrations on campus … I was part of the new acts that went to perform.

“So, I was going to perform my song, I was quite nervous but had some confidence.

“So, I go on stage, I’m performing; as usual, they’ll just be looking at your face … they didn’t know the song but because it was a reggae song, they were just bobbing to it and… the sound system just went off, my mic was not working, nothing was playing and I was just on stage and then they were just clapping and some of them were like: ‘Away!’ and then I was just there and I had to leave, went backstage, I cried but people came to give me words of encouragement,” she recounted.

Gyakie, who released her first Extended Play, Seed in 2020 is set to share with music lovers another EP dubbed My Diary.

“My EP is going to be one of the best; I’ve worked so hard for this project and this EP is going to come off as a big surprise, as a big shock to everyone because there’s something new; you are going to hear growth in my sound, in the production, everything and this EP, you guys you are not ready [for it] but it’ll be dropping very soon but I’ll drop a single of the EP before the EP comes out.”

She indicated that the project is “coming this year” and “very soon” but, according to her, the timing will be a “surprise.”