'I don't know if my boyfriend takes me serious' - Nana Aba Anamoah

The GhOne TV General Manageress disclosed this during an interaction with her followers on Twitter. She posted a beautiful of herself and a tweep, @kwakwa_jhunior, dropped a comment to ask that "you get serious guy? I want see something".

In a reply, Nana Aba Anaomoah wrote "I take am serious but I know no if he take me serious too".

The man in question has not been mentioned by Nana Aba Anamoah. However, in a related story that popped today, the ace broadcaster is said to be dating one Nana Doe according to Adu Safowaa.

Over the past few days, the social media commentator descended on Nana Aba Anamoah over claims that she is dating her man. She threatened to release nude photos of the ace broadcaster if she nears her man again.

The man in the middle of the drama is said to be a businessman who is said to be into mining and operates a car garage among other businesses.

Things turned out dramatic between Nana Doe and Adu Safowaa after it emerged that Nana Doe doesn't have any relationship with her. However, she now insists that Nana Doe proposed to her but she turned him down.

In an update about this drama, it is now reported that Adu Safowaa has been arrested. Ghanaian TV Presenter, Mona Gucci, broke the news after she took to social media to say that "Adu Safowaa arrested for blacking business mogul Nana Doe for GH100,000?"