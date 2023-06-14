I won't cover my baby bump because Rihanna exposed hers too - Mzbel tells critics

The highlife singer Mzbel was responding to those warning her about evil eyes looking at her unborn child in her womb.

According to the latest celebrity mother-to-be in town, she is not afraid of anyone or anything hurting her unborn baby.

Mzbel shared a video putting her naked baby bump on full display to stamp her authority with the caption: "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever".

The 43-year-old song goddess Mzbel surprised Ghanaians with a pregnancy photo shoot on Sunday, June 11, 2023. In her first photo, she covered up entirely with a floral maxi dress.

Her second photoshoot raised concerns as she uncovered her belly for all to see.