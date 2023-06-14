According to her, if Rihanna can walk around with her naked belly and have a healthy baby, she can too This response comes after people criticised her for showing off her belly in previous photos
I won't cover my baby bump because Rihanna exposed hers too - Mzbel tells critics
Ghanaian singer Mzbel says that she will not cover her baby bump because she is channeling her inner Rhianna
The highlife singer Mzbel was responding to those warning her about evil eyes looking at her unborn child in her womb.
According to the latest celebrity mother-to-be in town, she is not afraid of anyone or anything hurting her unborn baby.
Mzbel shared a video putting her naked baby bump on full display to stamp her authority with the caption: "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever".
The 43-year-old song goddess Mzbel surprised Ghanaians with a pregnancy photo shoot on Sunday, June 11, 2023. In her first photo, she covered up entirely with a floral maxi dress.
Her second photoshoot raised concerns as she uncovered her belly for all to see.
Although Mzbel looked ravishing , some pointed out that showing off her naked baby bump wasn't safe.
