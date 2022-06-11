RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ice Kenkey of 'Key Soap Concert Party' fame reported dead

Kofi Boateng

Veteran comic actor, Kwaku Danquah, known widely as Ice Kenkey has passed on.

Ice Kenkey
Ice Kenkey

His fans and some colleagues in the movie industry have expressed their condolences to him via social media.

The late actor was famed for his role in 'Key Soap Concert Party' with the likes of Nkomode, Bishop Bob Okala, Bob Santo and a host of others.

News of Ice Kenkey's death was reported on June 9, 2022, by blogger, Busumuru Sean Kingston, who disclosed that the cause of his death is unknown.

Also, a member of his family has confirmed Ice Kenkey's sudden demise, which he states has created a void.

The comedian was a native of Akuapem Larteh.

Before his death, not much was heard of him but at the peak of his career, he toured parts of Europe and the USA with Kumawood actor, Agya Koo, and several others entertaining people with their plays.

Ice Kenkey has been in show business for about 18 years. He is the founder of Powerlight Concert Party. His band travelled the U.S.A and Europe in 2009.

