Ghana controversial marriage Counsellor known for passing out controversial comments about various issues Counsellor George Lutterodt has disclosed that he can resist being raped by his ex and therefore called on all ladies who want to rape him to come forward.

Counsellor Lutterodt passed this comment when he was interviewed on a programme on TV Africa called ” Resurrected” where he was asked if whether he could resist a rape attempt from his ex-girlfriend and ladies in general.

In his reply, he stated that “I will be a fool not have an erection when a woman wants to rape me” and went on to add that he would gladly accept the offer to allow his ex-girlfriend to rape him since he would use the opportunity to “chop” her very well.

Counsellor Lutterodt was recently in the news for supporting KNUST students and even asking them to burn their chairs and table as well as walk naked to express their anger at the authorities of the school when their issue came up.

