John Dumelo begins backwards barefooted walking from Legon main gate to Presec (WATCH)

“I am a proud Achimotan but If presec wins the #NSMQ2023 on the 31st I will walk barefoot backwards from Ayawaso West Wuogon to presec school! They can’t win over Motown! Presec? Tweeeaa!!!,” he tweeted Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Against the Ghanaian actor's wish, Presec won the competition after they pulled a final round surprise to overtake Kumasi-based Opoku Ware Senior High School and Achimota School to win the ultimate in 2023.

Reacting to the win, John Dumelo said he would keep to his word and walk barefooted from the Legon main gate to Presec.

“I am a man of my word. I will be walking backwards barefoot from the UG main gate to the Presec gate Tomorrow, October 31 at 4 p.m. I want to congratulate Presec for winning the NSMQGrandFinale. I am wholeheartedly proud of my Achimota School and also OWASS. I will walk the talk. #idey4u,” he wrote on his X page formally known as Twitter.