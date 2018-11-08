Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Juliet Ibrahim throws social media into chaos with ‘dumb’ caption

Juliet Ibrahim posted a video on social media, and the caption has got people in all forms of confused states.

  • Published:
Juliet Ibrahim throws social media into chaos with ‘dumb’ caption play

Juliet Ibrahim

Some may see 6 and others may also see 9 but only one is right. A similar situation has occurred after Juliet Ibrahim shared a video on her Instagram. And the caption has got users debating on social media.

The stunning actress posted a video of a magnificent stairwell filled with bouquets of flowers and captioned it as, “Awwww bae, he beat you to it oo … My love for flowers … waking up to this omg” The video in question was originally posted by Kylie Jenner sometime back. But the bone of contention was the caption.

 

Social media is in turn spilt over what she actually meant by her choice of words. Some are accusing her of stealing the young billionaire’s video and trying to pass it off as her own. Whilst others have come to the actress’s defence, pointing out that her caption meant Travis had beat her boyfriend to showering her with flowers.

Juliet Ibrahim throws social media into chaos with ‘dumb’ caption play

Instagram comment

Juliet Ibrahim throws social media into chaos with ‘dumb’ caption play

Instagram comment

Juliet Ibrahim throws social media into chaos with ‘dumb’ caption play

Instagram comment

Juliet Ibrahim throws social media into chaos with ‘dumb’ caption play

Instagram comment

 

Juliet Ibrahim throws social media into chaos with ‘dumb’ caption play

Instagram comment

 

So what is your verdict?  Is Juliet a thief? Do you understand this ‘deep’ caption?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Police narrate how Kumawood actor Abass was stabbed to death Police narrate how Kumawood actor Abass was stabbed to death
Lil Win mourns late Kumawood actor Abass Lil Win mourns late Kumawood actor Abass
Princess Shyngless makes melanin sexy in half nude photo Princess Shyngless makes melanin sexy in half nude photo
Make good use of every little opportunity - Wendy Shay advises fans Make good use of every little opportunity - Wendy Shay advises fans
TV host Serwaa Amihere lands ambassadorial deal with global brand TV host Serwaa Amihere lands ambassadorial deal with global brand
Kumawood actor Abass reportedly stabbed to death Kumawood actor Abass reportedly stabbed to death

Recommended Videos

Idris Elba is the sexiest man alive for 2018 Idris Elba is the sexiest man alive for 2018
Stonebwoy lists his top 5 Ghanaian rappers Stonebwoy lists his top 5 Ghanaian rappers
My mum wanted me to do Gospel music - Kwesi Arthur My mum wanted me to do Gospel music - Kwesi Arthur



Top Articles

1 Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at weddingbullet
2 This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make your daybullet
3 Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charlesbullet
4 In photos: 6 times Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancybullet
5 MzVee Dancehall artiste denies leaked sex tape rumoursbullet
6 No Waist Trainer Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with...bullet
7 Hurray!! Check out photos from Tonto Dikeh’s 33rd birthday bashbullet
8 Fella Makafui Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating...bullet
9 This video of Fella Makafui and Medikal cooking...bullet

Top Videos

1 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll seebullet

Celebrities

Juliet Ibrahim goes half-naked in new hot photo
Juliet Ibrahim celebrates 3million Instagram followers with half-naked photo
Fella is my bestie, Medikal reveals with a cosy picture
VIDEO: Medikal confirms dating Fella Makafui
Dillish Mathews finally confirms relationship with Adebayor
Sarkodie
Sarkodie’s road safety campaign: another political promise?
X
Advertisement