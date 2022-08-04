Medikal announces sex and smoking strike

According to the Ghanaian rapper, he has banned himself from smoking and drinking as well because he needs time to focus on his album without distractions. The rapper announced these strikes via tweets.
Medikal has publicly announced a smoking and sex strike.
The rapper who is married to actress Fella Makafui has also added he will also stop having sex until the album drops because he is putting into it.
"From today, no more drinking & smoking! Dedicating my time fully to the Planning & Plotting album. Thank you," Medikal said in a post shared on his verified Twitter account. Concerned fans have been engaging with his announcement, one said "so e be the alcohol and weed wey make u talk “mea me dokono, mea m3hono” no ong?"
Another Tweep responding to his tweet said "as we no dey stay with u de3 boss, dawg. How we fit see? Do whatever that motivates u to do more for your fans.we like it".
Further talking about his upcoming album, he said "might not have sex till this album drops sha. I am putting a lot into this. Thanks".
in what it seems like random rants, Medikal continued to talk about other matters important to him. "Africans think say Ibi very disrespectful to throw money on strippers. I’m just supporting a sister’s business".
"Being a stripper is the most descent job tbh. It’s better than being deceived by some fake pastors in disguise. My next life I might be a stripper cuz I go come as Abena or Akos. My stripper name go be Bada$$ Abena, like I go collect the Akata niggas for Yankee rough ! I go spoil every state, I go do tour all, stripper tour. Haha " he tweeted.
