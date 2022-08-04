RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Medikal announces sex and smoking strike

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Medikal has publicly announced a smoking and sex strike.

Medikal and Fella
Medikal and Fella

According to the Ghanaian rapper, he has banned himself from smoking and drinking as well because he needs time to focus on his album without distractions. The rapper announced these strikes via tweets.

The rapper who is married to actress Fella Makafui has also added he will also stop having sex until the album drops because he is putting into it.

Fella and Medikal
Fella and Medikal Pulse Ghana

"From today, no more drinking & smoking! Dedicating my time fully to the Planning & Plotting album. Thank you," Medikal said in a post shared on his verified Twitter account. Concerned fans have been engaging with his announcement, one said "so e be the alcohol and weed wey make u talk “mea me dokono, mea m3hono” no ong?"

Another Tweep responding to his tweet said "as we no dey stay with u de3 boss, dawg. How we fit see? Do whatever that motivates u to do more for your fans.we like it".

Further talking about his upcoming album, he said "might not have sex till this album drops sha. I am putting a lot into this. Thanks".

Medikal's tweet
Medikal's tweet Medikal's tweet Pulse Ghana

in what it seems like random rants, Medikal continued to talk about other matters important to him. "Africans think say Ibi very disrespectful to throw money on strippers. I’m just supporting a sister’s business".

"Being a stripper is the most descent job tbh. It’s better than being deceived by some fake pastors in disguise. My next life I might be a stripper cuz I go come as Abena or Akos. My stripper name go be Bada$$ Abena, like I go collect the Akata niggas for Yankee rough ! I go spoil every state, I go do tour all, stripper tour. Haha " he tweeted.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tracey Boakye, her husband, Frank and Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger steals spotlight at Tracey Boakye’s wedding with her dance moves [Video]

Afia Schwarzenegger sues KLM

Afia Schwarzenegger sues KLM Airlines for removing her from flight while drunk

Prince Yawson ‘Waakye’

Veteran actor, Prince Yawson ‘Waakye’ reported dead

Tracey Boakye and husband Frank Badu

'Unless they kill God' - Tracey Boakye's husband assures her of his love (WATCH)