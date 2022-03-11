Moesha Boduong clears all her posts on Instagram again

Regardless of this, her followership on the social media website remains intact.

Earlier this month, Moesha made allegations about her fellow actress and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah - conjectures she later apologized for making.

“Sandra, I’m very sorry for telling people that you had a boyfriend that was in jail for drugs and I also heard it from people and I never said it to make you look bad, everyone talks about everyone in our industry and I know you’ve also spoken about me and laughed at my fake designers,” Moesha wrote on Instagram.

Moesha's comment Pulse Ghana

The actress who claims she is now a born-again Christian stated that she never meant to harm Sandra Ankobiah or her career with her utterances.

She added, “I love you, my sister-in-law. God loves you more.”

Sandra Ankobiah replied that she loves her too but begged her to “get off social media and seek for help.”

Pulse Ghana

However, a close associate of Sandra, Nana Aba Anamoah, told Moesha to stop peddling falsehood about Sandra.

“Without a shred of doubt Sandra loves you too but stop peddling lies about her,” Nana Aba wrote.

It is not known if Moesha has deleted her posts on Instagram because of the advice offered by Sandra Ankobia and some fellow actresses.

In 2021, Moesha was inconsistent on social media. She made it known that her decision was to protect her mental health.

She first deleted her Instagram posts when she recovered from her initial crisis.