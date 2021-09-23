My ex has your sex tapes; Tonto Dikeh warns famous Instagram twerk queen (SCREENSHOT)

Tonto Dikeh in her post confirmed that she broke up with Prince after his audio conversation with a friend of his leaked. In the leaked audio, Prince complained bitterly about Tonto Dikeh and admitted to sleeping with other actresses.

"After listening to these leaked voice notes between JOSEPH EGBRI(fake name Prince kpokpogri) and merit, I personally called my relationship off with a man I honestly did LOVE. Now this is not enough for blackmail and lies but it’s all good and great," she wrote.

Commenting on the other leaked audio that recorded her weeping and begging her ex, she said "respectfully, all we are asking is, come answer to the law for your illegal recording and release of my private moments (A CRIME) that happened months back before I actually respectfully ended this relationship, extortion(A CRIME), blackmail(A CRIME) amongst other things alleged about you"

Dragging Janemena, a popular Nigerian belly dancer, married and famed for twerking on Instagram, she noted that "this may be a good time to say @janemena this man has so much of your sex tapes with him in his possession (old and very recent) Not just you but A lot of other married women, Celebrities and single girls too... If he hasn’t blackmailed any of you yet it’s a matter of time!!".

Sending a message to her ex-lover, she continued that "my darling JOSEPH EGBRI it will only be fair enough you allow the law operate... If these are made Up allegations you need not fear, FOR A CLEAN HEART FEAR NOTHING... Am not hurt, not mad, just DONE... I wish you would too.

"You can’t be the one blackmailing me, releasing my private chat with friends, bugging my phone and still be the one in trauma. Wish you all the very best. But you need to stop running and face the consequences of your actions," she concluded in the post below.

The Nollywood actress who dramatically ended her marriage to Olakunle Churchill in 2017, publicly introduced Prince as her lover a few months ago but it has unfortunately ended in tears.

Things turned sour for the couple after audio conversations of him talking about sleeping with other women leaked. In other parts of the audio, he also complained bitterly about Tonto, claiming that it’s difficult to deal with the actress because she smokes and drinks too much.

After the leaked conversation between Prince Kpokpogri and a female friend, it has been reported that his relationship with Tonto has broken down.

Prince later confirmed the split in an Instagram post but alleged that Tonto Dikeh has been cheating on him even their relationship didn’t reach 3 months. According to him, there is an audio of the actress begging him after being caught and he’ll release it.