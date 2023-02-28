ADVERTISEMENT
My wife must pay if she wants to use our song for her campaign - Keche Andrew reveals (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Keche Andrew, a member of the music duo Keche, has revealed that he would not allow his politician wife to use his song for her campaign unless she is willing to pay.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, he said he is in a group and hence will need permission from his partner to allow his wife to use their songs in her campaign.

Keche Andrew, the husband of the politician and activist Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who is competing for a parliamentary seat in the Amenfi South constituency, said he would not allow his wife to use his song for her campaign.

The song 'Something Must Happen' was seen as the perfect song for a campaign by Abeiku Santana as he interviewed him on Okay FM.

Andrew responded that he would disapprove of it because he is in a group with his partner Keche Joshua.

However, he would consider it if his friend and partner Joshua approved it. Until then, it is strictly business, and he would not allow the campaign to come into his business. He was supportive of his wife's campaign and political ambitions. But he means business.

Ghanaian businesswoman, Joana Gyan Cudjoe who is the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited and married to singer Keche Andrew declared her intention to contest in the upcoming primaries for the Amenfi Central parliamentary seat under the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dorcas Agambila
