My wife must pay if she wants to use our song for her campaign - Keche Andrew reveals (VIDEO)

Keche Andrew, the husband of the politician and activist Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who is competing for a parliamentary seat in the Amenfi South constituency, said he would not allow his wife to use his song for her campaign.

The song 'Something Must Happen' was seen as the perfect song for a campaign by Abeiku Santana as he interviewed him on Okay FM.

Andrew responded that he would disapprove of it because he is in a group with his partner Keche Joshua.

However, he would consider it if his friend and partner Joshua approved it. Until then, it is strictly business, and he would not allow the campaign to come into his business. He was supportive of his wife's campaign and political ambitions. But he means business.

