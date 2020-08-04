The Ghanaian dance hall star stepped out a few days ago to partake in the registration exercise of Ghanaian electorates and that saw his convoy being mobbed. Commenting on partaking in the process, he called on his followers to go out register too.

Stonebwoy's civic responsibility exercise has caught the attention of the sitting President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, who lauded his effort of successfully registering.

Via a tweet, Nana Addo gave the Bhim President "thumbs up" for "registering and securing your right to vote in December". His tweet was a reply to Stonebwoy sharing a photo from his registration exercise.