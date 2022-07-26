RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nick Cannon Welcomes 8th Child with Bre Tiesi at home (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Nick Cannon is now a proud father of eight children.

Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child

The Hollywood star and his model girlfriend, Bre Tiesi, 31, have revealed that they welcomed a son named Legendary Love on June 28 following 'an all-natural unmedicated home birth.'

The baby becomes the model's first child for the 41-year-old who has other seven children with other women. Nick Cannon is also expecting his 9th child with another woman who is pregnant for him.

The actor who recently declared that he proudly practices consensual non-monogamy was present for the labour and delivery, which was documented in a video that has been shared on Bre's YouTube account on Monday.

She said: "this was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.

'I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. I can't believe he's here".

Tiesi also chronicled her pregnancy journey and natural induction, into the video she shared. The new born baby of the lovers weighed eight pounds, 10 ounces, measuring 21 inches long at birth.

Watch the video below.

Selorm Tali

