According to the “Bra” rapper, God lives in him in a form of a spirit, which makes him a ‘smaller god’.

Okyeame Kwame made this statement during an interview with his former group member, Quophi Okyeame, on Angel FM over the weekend.

“My lucky number is seven because that’s God’s number,” he told the host. “I think that I’m a small god because I’m like the almighty God.”

Explaining his claim, he used the Bible’s creation story to buttress his point, saying: “God is everything – and everything is God. So, when you consider my age, I am a combination of everything. I’ve drunk water, eaten food and fish, and all these helped me to grow.”

“Everything I’ve consumed turned me into a human being. And this body is just a matter but it’s a spirit that gave the matter life. The presence of that spirit in the body is God.”

Watch the full video below.