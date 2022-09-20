Patoranking reveals his show with Fancy Gadam was his big break

"The incident that took place at Fancy Gadam and Patoranking’s show introduced me to the real world it showed me that things like that could happen", he said.

Patoranking, in a chat with Andy Dosty’s Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM revealed he was astounded when he was told that the Tamale Sports Stadium has a capacity on 20,000 but the number of people waiting outside to gain entrance into the stadium were about 60,000 people, adding that it never made sense to him.

"I was told Tamale Sports Stadium capacity was 20,000 but the people who were waiting outside were about 60,000. It didn’t make sense to me".

He also revealed that he has never received that kind of love he received from the people of Tamale and its environs when he organized his show with Fancy Gadam.

“I have never seen any kind of love like that before. I am not trying to brag but if I have to do a show in Ghana, I will have to perform about 10 big collaborations before performing my own songs, he stated.

Patoranking born Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, also recalled some of the well-known Ghanaian songs from the early 2000s and applauded the musicians who put forth the effort to create outstanding compositions.

He emphasized that Ghana has created some of Africa's best visuals and music as he has developed an incredible respect for Ghanaian artistes.