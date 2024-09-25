ADVERTISEMENT
'Pray for me; I need it now more than ever' - Afia Pokua pleads after Manhyia visit

Dorcas Agambila

Afia Pokua, a media personality with Agoo TV, has made an emotional plea for prayers following a difficult visit to the Manhyia Palace.

The well-known media personality, who has been embroiled in controversy after recent events at the Palace, took to social media to express her anguish and the challenges she is currently facing.

In a heartfelt post, Afia Pokua shared her deep feelings of rejection and sorrow, appealing to the public for spiritual support. She poured out her emotions in a moving statement, saying:

“Lord God Almighty, hear my cry! I am facing rejection and disgrace, suffering from pain, fear, and I am in constant sorrow. Who do I turn to? Where do I go? Where do I belong? Lord, hear my cry.”

She also expressed gratitude to a friend who had provided her with comfort through music during this trying time, acknowledging the song's impact on her soul.

“Sister Felicia Boadu, Düsseldorf, Germany, thank you for this song. When you say a prayer, kindly say one for me. I need it now more than ever.”

Afia Pokua’s plea comes in the wake of her recent visit to the Manhyia Palace, where she attempted to make amends for remarks she made that were perceived as disrespectful to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Despite her efforts to apologise, Afia Pokua was asked to leave and never set foot there again. Not even the faction of elders who advocated for her could persuade the Otumfuo’s representative to accept her apology.

The controversy began when Afia Pokua, a journalist at Agoo TV, criticised the Asantehene for his perceived silence amid ongoing conflicts involving his subjects and other tribes, including the Bonos.

On Onua FM’s ‘Bribi Gye Gye wo,’ hosted by Mona Gucci, Pokua expressed frustration with what she sees as Ashantis asserting superiority over other tribes and the Asantehene’s refusal to act on it.

These statements sparked massive outrage among the Ashantis, with many individuals, including sub-chiefs and queen mothers, openly voicing their criticism.

The irate Asante youth even staged a protest and held a press conference to address the situation.

