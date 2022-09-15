Prince Tsegah apologises to Kelvynboy for calling him a fool

“You see the way people dey think say if you smoke you go mad? Me, if I don’t smoke, I go mad,” he said boldly.

“I like to stay real and I feel like this thing we dey do is my life, it’s my lifestyle too. It’s my career. This is the only thing I know how to do. For real, I dey smoke,” he added.

However, Prince who thought the artist should have been discreet about this lifestyle in order not to mislead his fans slammed him in a counterattack on the same platform hours apart.

He called him a fool for making such a statement, a comment which elicited a retaliatory attack from the Down Flat hitmaker later.

He tweeted saying, “Selected sinners choosing sins they’re comfortable with and judging others for the ones they not comfortable with! Only takes a fool to know a FOOL!! We FORWARD.”

In view of this, Da Don has stormed back this time around to issue an apology and retract his earlier statement. He stated;

“Some people felt bad about it including Kwame Dadzie…. And for people to think that I insulted. For me, it’s even an insult to my personality because I wouldn’t do that and I’ve been in this game for so long. It’s just a play on words.”

So sorry for the misunderstanding, this was just a misunderstanding, I didn’t want to insult him or his person.

I was just referring to the statement that he made and I thought it was very indiscreet of him to make such a statement.”