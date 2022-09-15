Prince Tsegah apologises to Kelvynboy for calling him a fool

The former Burniton Music Group signee controversially said on the popular Accra-based FM station that contrary to a popular myth that smoking makes people go mad, the opposite is what wields truism for him.
Hitz Fm presenter Prince Tsegah popularly known as Da Don has apologised to Kelvynboy for calling him a fool based on his interview recently on Hitz FM where he said he will go mad if he doesn’t smoke.
“You see the way people dey think say if you smoke you go mad? Me, if I don’t smoke, I go mad,” he said boldly.
“I like to stay real and I feel like this thing we dey do is my life, it’s my lifestyle too. It’s my career. This is the only thing I know how to do. For real, I dey smoke,” he added.
However, Prince who thought the artist should have been discreet about this lifestyle in order not to mislead his fans slammed him in a counterattack on the same platform hours apart.
He called him a fool for making such a statement, a comment which elicited a retaliatory attack from the Down Flat hitmaker later.
He tweeted saying, “Selected sinners choosing sins they’re comfortable with and judging others for the ones they not comfortable with! Only takes a fool to know a FOOL!! We FORWARD.”
In view of this, Da Don has stormed back this time around to issue an apology and retract his earlier statement. He stated;
“Some people felt bad about it including Kwame Dadzie…. And for people to think that I insulted. For me, it’s even an insult to my personality because I wouldn’t do that and I’ve been in this game for so long. It’s just a play on words.”
So sorry for the misunderstanding, this was just a misunderstanding, I didn’t want to insult him or his person.
I was just referring to the statement that he made and I thought it was very indiscreet of him to make such a statement.”
The Ghanaian entertainment critic and pundit slammed Kelyn Boy for admitting to smoking on live radio after Kelvyn Boy revealed his love for smoking as part of his brand in an interview on HitzFm’s daybreak show, claiming that he can’t survive without it.
