The actress recently announced that she’s single again, just a little over a month after she got engaged to her Senegalese boyfriend based in America. Miss Shyngle has now disclosed what broke their relationship apart, in new social media posts.

According to the Gambian actress, Frederic Badji, who proposed to her during a dinner date in New York, broke her heart by cheating on her, being disloyal and also lied to her as well.

READ ALSO: Gospel singer Sinach welcomes first child at age 46 after 5 years of marriage

The actress shared a video of Frederic begging and crying for a comeback, claiming that he never cheated on her. The actress via her caption stated that she is making the video public because she wants to end it all publicly just as how it started.

Princess Shyngle

Shaming her ex for breaking her heart, the actress added that he has now been sending videos, threatening to kill himself if she doesn’t allow them to come back. Princess Shyngle says she doesn’t care about his suicide intention and she will not even return the ring Frederic proposed to her with.

See more from the post below.