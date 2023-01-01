Pulse Picks: 10 times Stonebwoy made the headlines in 2022

Arguably, he is the only artiste in Ghana with an elite fan base and debatably, the only dancehall act with a huge annual outdoor free concert.

Born a twin but destined to walk alone in fame, Livingston Etse Setakle best recognised as Stonebwoy is a Ghanaian Dancehall music performer and an entrepreneur.

From the bellies of the Greater Accra region in Ghana, Ashaiman, the place of birth, this personality has lived a remarkable life and being celebrated by millions of Ghanaians and among dignitaries across borders.

Being under the umbrella of legendary reggae musician Samini, Stonebwoy sparked the love of reggae dancehall music in Ghana even though there had been some past performers.

Stonebwoy after graduating from the Second education cycle joined Samini then Batman to pursue his music career, even though the duo were good friends, Samini became the master head since he had already garnered some attention in the industry and will have to groom young Stonebwoy under his clout.

Since then, Stonebwoy has never looked back and today, the result of hard work is certainly paying off for the young chap with collaborations with international acts from Africa, UK, Jamaica such as Jah Vinci, Trey Songz, Gappy Ranks, Randy Valentine, Sakordie, Wayne Wonder, Laza Morgan, Samini, Obrafour, Black Prophet, R2Bees, Patoranking, General Pype Stylogee, Burna Boy, Morgan Heritage, Chris Martin, I Octane, Kranium and many others.

With his electrifying and energetic performance, he has attracted a large fan base across the world having staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, Amsterdam and many more countries and sharing stage with acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage and Wizkid. Branding plays a very important role within the BMG group, and as a brand, Stonebwoy’s popular catchphrase “BHIM!!!!!‟ (Bless His Imperial Majesty) has been largely received and accepted, not just within Ghana and Africa, but in Europe too.

2022 has been a great year for a lot of Ghanaian artistes and Stonebwoy has seemed to have a great year so far even though he has not given us a lot of bangers this year. He has although headlined some huge events internationally where he represented Ghana very well.

Below are all the times Stonebwoy made the headlines in 2022

1. Stonebwoy makes history with Davido at O2 Arena

Stonebwoy on his birthday joined Davido at the 02 Arena for the Nigerian maestro's concert which had over 20,000 people in attendance.

The massive performance delivered by the Ghanaian artiste will be one of the performances to go down in history because Davido used the grand platform to wish the dancehall act a happy birthday after his performance.

2. Stonebwoy represents Ghana at AFRO NATION Music Festival in Puerto Rico

Stonebwoy graced music lovers with his slot at the AFRONATION in Puerto Rico in March.

He thrilled and served more than thousand heads at the night with a magnificent performance and goosebumps.

The superstar shared the stage with other stars like King Promise, Megan Thee Stallion, Burnaboy & Wizkid.

This yeas lineup for the first American outing drawed from a pool of the biggest stars in Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, hip hop and R&B.

3. Stonebwoy ‘LITs’ up Summer Jam Festival

African powerhouse and global trailblazer, Stonebwoy performed an epic song mix of medleys and classics at his headlining set for Summerjam Festival.

The four-time Best Reggae/Dancehall Act in Africa and BET Award winner took the “red stage” in Cologne, Germany to thread through his catalogue from “Name,” “Nukedzor,” “Mane Me,” “Sobolo,” “Nominate,” “Activate,” “Ololo,” “Higher,” “Putuu,” and more while dancers performed intricate choreography.

The performance marked the Ghanaian musician’s second Summerjam Festival appearance since his historic festival debut in 2018.

4. Stonebwoy Performs at 2022 Afrobeats Festival

Stonebwoy thrilled fans and music lovers to an electrifying performance with their hit tune, ‘Activate’.

The 2022 Afrobeats Festival which happened to be the maiden edition was held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.

The festival saw performances from Wizkid, Gyakie, Ruger, Rema, Omah Lay, Tiwa Savage, Lojay, L.A.X, Wurld, among others, with renowned American recording artiste, Erica Abi Wright, professionally called Erykah Badu as special guest.

5. Ashaiman to the World Concert’ coupled with a lot of robberies

The 7th edition of one of the most popular and largest artist-led free music festivals in Africa that celebrates arts, culture and music was held on 3rd September 2022 at the Saka Saka park in Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region.

However, the concert ended on a bad note when a lot of patrons complained about their missing assests.

The police later arrested some suspects who are being held for various offences attacked some of the fans with toy guns, cutlasses, knives, scissors and other offensive weapons at different locations towards the end of the concert.

Items retrieved from suspects included two toy pistols, 10 mobile phones, 5 cutlasses, 5 jack knives, 3 pairs of scissors, 1 wig and a tablet.

6. Stonebwoy’s epic performance at Global Citizen Festival

The global entertainment industry is celebrating the epic performance Stonebwoy put together at the Global Citizen Festival, from Ghana’s iconic Black Stars Square, Accra, on Saturday (September 24), which re-affirmed his position as one of the world’s most renowned performers.

As the festival’s opening act, the multiple award-winning Ghanaian international musical artiste, who was introduced energetically by Marvel’s Black Panther star Danai Gurira, delivered a remarkable-benchmark performance.

The nearly 30-minute set saw the BET award-winner ride onto the stage on a horse; evoking a wide range of emotions from the energized audience as he performed songs from his discography.

1 GAD opened his set with his latest self-affirmative single “Gidigba” (meaning: Firm and Strong) and ramped up the energy with notable revolutionary and advocacy reggae songs, including “Run Go” (which gave a perfect representation and in-depth perspective of what the festival was about) and “Greedy Men”, before concluding with his most recent releases. His entire set was curated to address sociatal issues affecting “global citizens.”

7. Stonebwoy lits Up Google Staff Closing Ceremony Of Black History Month In The United Kingdom

Stonebwoy delivered a unique performance at this year’s Google Staff Closing Ceremony of Black History Month in the United Kingdom.

Each year Google celebrates Black History Month in the United Kingdom through the month of October.

The multi-award-winning musician helped define the mood in the auditorium with a magnificent immersive performance to cap off this year’s activities.

8. Stonebwoy Headlines Uppsala Reggae Festival 2022

Stonebwoy stormed Sweden to perform at the annual Uppsala Reggae Festival scheduled for Fyrishov, Uppsala, on July 29 and 30.

Uppsala Reggae Festival is Scandinavia’s first and largest pure reggae music festival and attracts hardcore reggae fans from all over the world.

This performance makes Stonebwoy’s second appearance at the festival as one of the headline act after 2019. He will share the stage with some renowned international acts.

9. Stonebwoy signs Global Def Jam deal with Universal

Stonebwoy has signed a global deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) label divisions Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam and Def Jam Africa.

Def Jam Africa, which launched in 2020, will represent his music across Africa, whilst Def Jam Recordings will become his label home in the US.

10. Stonebwoy Lights Up FIFA Fan Festival

Stonebwoy rocked the FIFA Fan Festival with an impressive performance on the eve of the third-fourth place match in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Over 50,000 people witnessed a spectacular performance from the reggae and dancehall crooner, who thrilled patrons with some hit songs.

Fans could be heard chanting, shouting, and screaming to Stonebwoy’s songs, especially his hit single “Go Higher.”