Just like any other year, there has been a mixture of everything in entertainment reporting on Pulse Ghana – from the luxurious and glamourous ‘Kency 2020’ to another glamourous but rather dramatic wedding ceremony between Fella Makafui and Medikal to Sarkodie’s manager’s clash with Stonebwoy and celebrity deaths that shook the entire nation.

We pretty much covered every story angle this year and according to our analytics, these are the top 10 most read entertainment stories on our website:

Kency 2020 – the first of its kind

Kennedy and Tracy Osei

Kennedy Osei – the son of the CEO of Despite Media, Dr Osei Kwame Despite – took glamourous wedding ceremonies in Ghana to a whole new level when he wedded his girlfriend, Tracy, in a (sort of) British royal-wedding style. The wedding ceremony saw him flashing luxury cars and also attracted top Ghanaian celebrities and public figures, including actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, gospel musician Empress Gift, gospel music duo Tagoe Sisters, musician Eshun, musician Akwaboah, media personality Abeiku Santana, Sammy Kuffour and Sharaf Mahama.

Fella Makafui and Medikal – glam and drama

Medikal and Fella Makafui tie the knot

A month after Kency 2020, Medikal and Fella Makafui took everyone by surprise when they decided to tie the knot. The wedding ceremony, which was done in a traditional style, was glamourous and everything was going fine until Fella Makafui decided to ruin it by pulling a prank. She collapsed during the couple’s first dance and later claimed it was a prank. Top celebrities, including Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle, Afia Schwarzenegger and Sista Afia were present. The couple have a beautiful daughter, named Island Frimpong.

Akuapem Poloo – end of nudity

Akuapem Poloo and her son

The controversial socialite and actress landed herself in trouble when she shared a nude photo of herself and her son to mark his birthday on Instagram. The photo, which shows her son in only boxers while Poloo is completely naked, was heavily criticised on social media. She was picked up by the CID and she’s currently fighting a legal battle with the state as a result of her actions.

Stonebwoy assaults Sarkodie's manager Angel Town – the start of a new beef and end of a beautiful friendship

Stonebwoy reportedly assaults Sarkodie’s manager

Sarkodie and his frequent collaborator and long-time friend Stonebwoy are at loggerheads because of Angel Town – the rapper’s manager. The incident happened August during the pre-recording session of Sarkodie’s “Black Love” virtual concert at the Black Star Square in Accra. According to eyewitness accounts, Stonebwoy’s performance wasn’t prioritised and this angered him, leading to a brawl with Angel Town. Sarkodie filed a police report after the incident and due to this, they are no more friends.

VGMA and 3Music Awards 2020 go virtual – for the first time

Here's everything you need to know about VGMA 2020 nominees announcement

For the first time in the history of Ghana music, the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and 3Music Awards hosted limited guests and went virtual. The VGMA 2020 was hosted on August 28 and 29, and the 3Music Awards was held on May 2. Both shows were streamed online and aired on local television channels.

Pallbearers go viral

Eric Omondi perfectly mimics viral Ghana's dancing pallbearers as he goes after Mulamwah

The Ghanaian pallbearers – labelled as Ghana’s dancing pallbearers by the international press – took a centre stage in creating awareness about the deadly coronavirus. An interview they did with the BBC in 2017 suddenly resurfaced on the internet and became an instant meme during the recent lockdowns across the globe.

Bernard Nyarko, Kwadwo Wiafe and Kofi B’s deaths – 2020, never again

McBrown and Christiana Awuni weep at Bernard Nyarko's funeral

The entertainment industry was rocked by many celebrity deaths this year but the three stars listed above brought so many tears into the eyes of Ghanaians. Bernard Nyarko, a Kumawood legend, died in May after a short illness; Kwadwo Wiafe, a radio host and MC also died after a short illness; and Kofi B, a highlife musician, shockingly passed after heart failure during a concert in Cape Coast.

Nana Ama McBrown licks daughter’s mouth – gets first international media coverage

Nana Ama McBrown kisses daughter

The host of ‘United Showbiz’ show dominated headlines for weeks early this year when a video of her licking her daughter, Maxin Mensah’s hands and mouth during a donation went viral. This landed her on a show on Fox 5 – an American television channel – which blasted her for the act.

Joe Mettle left the bachelor's market – Berla Mundi's woes

Joe Mettle and Selasie

Aside from Medikal and Fella Makafui’s surprise wedding, the gospel music star also took everyone by surprise when his wedding invitation card went viral on social media. Joe Mettle and Solomey Salasie Dzisa tied the knot in two separate ceremonies; traditional and white wedding. The ceremonies saw some top stars in attendance, including Nana Ama McBrown, Ceccy Twum, Majid Michel and SP Kofi Sarpong. This happened amid rumours of Mettle's affair with Berla Mundi.

Dr UN Awards – the distributor of inferior water bottles, cocktail shakers and wedding décor plates

Dr UN and Sarkodie

One of the biggest surprises and scams which hit the showbiz industry was Kwame Owusu Fordjour's fake award scheme dubbed ‘UN-Kofi Annan Award’. In August this year, Fordjour – popularly known as Dr UN – managed to gather dignitaries and public figures from different sectors and handed them fake awards. In showbiz alone, he succeeded in giving Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, DJ Black and Nathaniel Attoh fake awards and plaques made of inferior products.

