According to Quamina MP, a budding Ghanaian singer, known for his “Wiase y3 D3” hit song, he had a “D” in core maths that impeded his further studies to attain tertiary education.

However, the singer who was speaking on Hitz FM stated that when his results compelled him to stay home, he used that time in mastering his craft in becoming a musician.

READ ALSO: Some of your YOLO stars to go missing in the new season - Director

“Right after High school, I wasn’t able to get into the university because I had D in core maths, so when I was home I had to like find something to do for myself,” he said.

Andy Dosty, who was the host of the show also shared his plight of facing the same challenge of passing core maths before heading to the University adding that he even had to resit for it a number of times before passing it.

READ ALSO: Medikal drops GH51,000 on shopping in New York

Adu Kumi, who was a panellist on the Day Break Hitz show emphasized that he had similar challenges too and opined that the system of using pass marks in core maths subjects as prerequisites for an advanced education should be reviewed.

“I also suffered the same, I went to third world war before I was able to pass … I think from the experiences we shared that should be looked at” he said.

Watch more from the video below and tell us what you.