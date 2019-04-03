The AMG Business rapper has on countless times bragged about being one of the richest Ghanaian acts and he may have just proved to anyone who doubts that by blowing about GH51, 000 on some designer clothes and accessories.

According to the AMG Business rapper, he doesn’t like carrying luggage around whenever he travels, therefore, hopping into a shop nearby to buy whatever he needs is the best option.

In some snaps shared by the “Ayekoo” rapper, he was seen shopping for stuff including clothes by Gucci, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and some sneakers which he claims totalled up to $10,000.

Watch the video below.